Warm start to the new week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off the first week of October the same way we ended September, on the hot side. We'll continue with above average temperatures this afternoon as we climb into the mid 90s. It will be a warm and muggier than normal day outside.

Changes start initially tomorrow, as some isolated storms pop up to our west. Come could work in as we head into the evening, and those could be strong. These will be isolated.

Better storm chances arrive late in the day on Wednesday and especially into the overnight hours with the arrival of a Fall-like cold front. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. High rain chances last into the first part of the day on Thursday. With the rain around, we will struggle to make it into the 80s. By the time it's all said and done, its possible some areas see 1-3 inches of rain again!

A reinforcing cold front arrives later on Friday. This will really bring the fall-like feel for the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! It's about time!

