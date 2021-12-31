Warm Saturday/Cold Sunday

We are about to go through a wild temperature ride as we enter the weekend and new year. Let's get to the details...

1) Tonight: We should stay mild with temperatures falling into the 60s as we approach midnight. A few showers will be possible, especially after midnight into Saturday morning. Slow down if you happen to get on a wet road tonight!

2) Saturday: It will be warm all day Saturday. Clouds will decrease in the afternoon with west winds drying us out at 10-20mph. This is a perfect set up for warmth ahead of our arctic front, so highs in the low 80s are likely. The record high for January 1st is 86°. It appears we should fall just short of that, but it might be close!

3) Saturday Night: This is where the turn to cold begins. A cold front will likely race through the area from 6-9pm. Once the front passes, you will know it. Temperatures will sharply drop some 20° and continue to plummet from there. We should make it into the low to mid 20s Sunday morning with wind chills from 5-15°. It looks dry with this frontal passage at this time.

4) Sunday: It will be much colder! Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s with gusty north winds making it feel even colder. It looks like we will be in the teens and low 20s Monday morning!

A warming trend is expected next week as we go from the 50s Monday to the 70s by Wednesday. Another arctic front is slated to arrive Thursday. This will bring another very cold air mass to the area.

Have a happy and safe New Year!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist