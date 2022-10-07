Warm October Weekend Expected

25 WEATHER — It looks to be another above average weekend here in Central Texas. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday under partly cloudy skies. Lows at night will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Enjoy the nice weather!

Next week will start off warm with highs in the upper 80s to near 90° Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks to be the hottest day with highs in the low 90s ahead of a cold front. This front will likely move in Wednesday evening into Wednesday night. Hopefully this will set the stage for some scattered showers and storms as it moves through the area. Behind the front we will clear out with highs in the 80s and lows in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great weekend!