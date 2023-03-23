Warm, muggy and windy for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to another humid morning in Central Texas as we start off in the 60s and 70s. That's a sign that Gulf air has worked into our area and will lead to a very muggy day today. Winds will be increasing out of the south through the day and will exceed 20mph at times. An isolated shower can't be ruled out, but many will miss out. Clouds will be stubborn to move, but I think some peeks of sunshine will be around this afternoon, pushing us into the low to mid 80s.

Tonight, our focus shifts to the northwest as showers and storms will blow up along a cold front. These will try to organize into a complex and work east into western parts of Central Texas. As they do so, they will crash into a cap of warm air in the lower levels of the atmosphere. That should take away a lot of energy in the storms, so they will weaken as they work east. Nevertheless, some could briefly reach severe limits along the 281 corridor, with the main threats being coin-sized hail and some gusty winds to 60mph. By the time they reach the I-35 corridor, we will likely only see a few showers and rumbles of thunder. We'll keep you advised.

Any storms should exit the area after lunchtime, with drier air working into the area for the weekend. That will lead to highs in the 70s and 80s, but more importantly, with drier air in place, that will lead to a pleasant weekend.

We're keeping an eye on another cold front that could drop us into the mid 60s early next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather