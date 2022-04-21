Warm, Humid, Windy Weather To Continue

25 WEATHER — It will be mostly cloudy tonight with some patchy drizzle possible. With the clouds, lows will only fall close to 70° in the morning. Friday will remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 80s.

The weekend should be nice for the most part, but it will still be breezy each day. Highs will be in the upper 80s Saturday and the middle 80s Sunday. A cold front will get closer to the area Sunday afternoon, but most of the activity may stay to our north and west for much of the day.

Better rain and storm chances will arrive Sunday night into Monday. The amount of rain we receive will all depend on how fast the front rolls through the area. A slower front equals a better chance for heavier rain totals, and a faster front means lower end rain amounts. This is something we are going to track closely over the next few days because I know we need the rain. Hopefully it will work out that most of the area will at least get something out of this event. As far as the severe weather threat goes, it appears a couple of strong storms could be possible, but the overall severe threat looks to be on the lower side. That's good news as well!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist