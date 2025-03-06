Warm Friday/Cooler Saturday

25 WEATHER — A blanket of clouds will move into the area tonight, keeping temperatures warmer than last night. We should only fall into the upper 50s to near 60° Friday morning. Clouds will clear from west to east Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s for most of the area.

A cold front will enter the picture Saturday morning. This will bring a chance for a few showers and isolated storms Saturday morning. The bigger story will be the temperatures. Highs will likely stay in the 60s across the northern half of Central Texas, but we could see mid to upper 70s across the south because the front will take longer to move through that part of the region. Once the front passes, northerly winds are expected to blow in the 15-25mph range through Sunday. Sunday looks cooler for everyone with lows around 40° and highs only making it into the low 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Next week will bring another quick warm up. Highs should be back in the 70s Monday and Tuesday and the 80s Wednesday through Friday. Gusty south and southwest winds will likely bring an increased fire danger for most of next week as well.