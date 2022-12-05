Warm for the next few days

25 WEATHER — Sunshine has broken out for many of us this afternoon after a cloudy start. Clouds will return tonight which may spell a bit of fog and perhaps a little drizzle for early Tuesday morning. Patches of sun will occur during the day, which will help us reach the mid to upper-70s. Wednesday will be a couple degrees warmer, although a few showers may brush through the area on that day. 70s will stick around for Thursday, but a frontal passage will cool us down into the 60s for Friday.

The weekend should be mild with highs around 70°. Still, it will be hard to find some sunshine. A brief showers may occur over the weekend as well. Another front is expected to pass through on Monday, offering the chance for some showers and storms. Once that moves through, we will return to highs in the 50s and 60s, with morning lows in the 40s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather