Warm For One More Day...

25 WEATHER — We have one more warm day on the way! It will be mild tonight with lows in the mid 60s. There could be some patchy fog in the morning, but we should see enough sun to get highs in the upper 70s to near 80° Thursday afternoon. Then, everything changes...

Friday will be a completely different day. A cold front will arrive around sunrise, so we will likely start out with temperatures in the 60s to near 70°. A sharp fall will occur behind the front as we fall into the 40s and 50s with a brisk north wind. Showers will be possible along and behind the front, so that will make it feel even colder.

The weekend is looking cool but dry. Highs will be in the mid 50s Saturday and the low 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Next week, more showers will be likely on Monday. This will lead us to another very chilly day with highs in the low 50s. We may dry out Tuesday through Friday, but it will still be cool with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.