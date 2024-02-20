Warm February highs into early next week

25 WEATHER — It will be very spring-like across Central Texas through early next week! Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday with breezy winds at 15-25mph. A weak cold front will slide in Thursday afternoon and evening. This will bring a slight chill Friday and Saturday mornings with lows in the 40s. However, highs will still be in the low to mid 70s both days, so it will still be quite nice.

The warmth ramps back up Sunday through Tuesday of next week. Highs will be close to 80° Sunday. We should pop up into the low 80s for most of us Monday and Tuesday. Yes, I guess it will be shorts weather, but a change will arrive by the middle of next week.

A cold front will slide into the region Tuesday night bringing an isolated storm threat along with cooler temperatures. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be back in the 60s with lows in the 40s.