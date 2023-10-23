Warm Fall week ahead

25 WEATHER — It won't be as warm as last week, but we are still looking at above normal highs in the 80s all this week. Lows will be in the low 70s, so it will feel more like spring than fall around here. On and off rain chances are likely throughout the week under mostly cloudy skies. Our best chances of rain will be tonight and Thursday.

The weekend will bring more warmth with highs in the 80s. We may see a few storms around by Sunday afternoon and evening, but overall it's not looking too bad.

Next week could bring a major change to Central Texas! Timing is an issue from run to run, but most models show a strong cold front getting here sometime early next week. Right now we have the front arriving Monday. It may move up or back a day in future forecast, but we may see some real fall weather around here once it moves through the area! Stay tuned...