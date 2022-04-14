Warm Easter Weekend

25 WEATHER — Easter weekend is upon us! A weak front will move closer to the area over the weekend, and this could create havoc with high temperatures, especially Easter Sunday.

Good Friday looks like a decent day under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will make it into the mid 80s with a breezy southeast wind.

Saturday should be about the same as Friday, but that weak front will start to move closer to Central Texas. Highs should still make the low to mid 80s even with the front around. An isolated storm or two will be possible. We may see a lower end chance of severe weather with marginally severe hail the main threat.

Easter Sunday is where the models are just plain bad right now. Some have us in the 60s and 70s, while others have us in the 80s to near 90°. It will all be about the frontal location. There could be a big temperature difference from north to south, so make sure to check back in future forecasts. Right now we are going for a high around 80°. We will also have a chance for a few more storms across the area if the front stay in place. I still think we will get those Easter egg hunts in, but there could be a few storms around from time to time.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorlogist