Warm Days And Cool Night To Continue

25 WEATHER — What you see is what you'll get over the next few days. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s with lows in the 50s. So think of it like this...spring during the day...fall at night.

The weekend will bring more of the same with highs around 90° and lows in the 50s.

Next week, you guessed it, more of the same. It might get a little warmer out there as we rise into the low to mid 90s for highs.

There is no rain in our forecast as of now. Hopefully this will change as we get deeper into fall, but it appears we will have pretty dry conditions lasting through the first part of October.