Warm Christmas Eve

CENTRAL TEXAS — Santa is going to have to shed the suit for some short sleeves this Christmas! We'll see highs in the low 80s for this Christmas Eve. It will also be breezy with south winds around 15-25mph and gusts climbing to 30mph. The south winds will continue to bring in warmer air. Be sure to have both hands on the wheel if you're out there driving to do last minute Christmas shopping.

We have never spent a Christmas in Central Texas officially in the 80s. That changes here in 2021, as we will climb into the mid 80s on Christmas Day, breaking the previous record of 79°. The above normal temperatures will continue into the final week of 2021, but as we head into 2022, there are signs that a chunk of cold air could break off and head into the Lone Star State! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather