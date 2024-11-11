Warm, but nice Monday on the way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. Expect warmer than normal temperatures for the first half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Today looks very similar to yesterday with highs getting close to the low 80s this afternoon.

Cold front arrives by the middle of the week bringing a slight cool-down.

A stronger cold front is set to arrive early next week bringing rain chances and BELOW normal temperatures.

You'll need a light jacket as you're heading out the door this morning thanks to temperatures falling into the low to mid 50s. You'll be shedding it by the afternoon though with highs getting into the lower 80s. Expect similar conditions for Tuesday and slightly warmer temperatures for Wednesday.

The first of two cold fronts swings through Wednesday. This will bring a cool-down, but not one that will make you go "wow". Highs will fall back down into the 70s for the second half of the week with morning lows in the 40s.

The weekend will ping back into the low 80s again with some small rain chances to start early next week. That's from our next storm system which will bring a STRONG front our way early next week. That one could have a punch bringing highs in the low 60s and potentially some lows in the 30s! Hopefully that stays in the cards!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather