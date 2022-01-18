Warm and Windy Tuesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're in the middle of a big warm-up here across Central Texas. This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the upper 70s with south winds around 20-30mph. Highs will reach into the upper 70s, and west of I-35 that will combine with low humidity to create a high fire danger. Burning is highly discouraged.

Overnight, with more moisture in place, temperatures will only be able to fall into the 50s by morning. A strong cold front will work south into Central Texas by the middle of the day on Wednesday. Colder air will slide into the area during the second part of the day, and temperatures should drop back below freezing by the middle of the night. That will set up for an interesting forecast on Thursday morning as another wave of moisture and energy works over the area. A few showers and mixed precipitation could be possible during the morning on Thursday. Right now, it looks like the best energy and moisture will pass to the south of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but that still could change. We'll have to monitor how the models adjust here over the next day or so and fine tune that forecast. No accumulations are expected at this time.

Things will stay chilly through the weekend with highs in the 30s Thursday, 40s Friday, and 40s on Saturday. There could be a warm-up to start next week, but models now bring in another strong cold front for the second part of next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather