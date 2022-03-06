Warm and Windy Sunday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! Another warm afternoon today, we could even see some areas reach the low 80s. Overcast skies will stick around today and some showers are possible throughout Central Texas throughout the morning.

But, bigger changes are on the way for Monday. A cold front will sweep through early Monday morning, bringing a line of showers. Some thunderstorms may also occur with this line, but the strong storm threat will stay to our northeast. The frontal passage will spell temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the day on Monday. The showers will be gone by lunch, but a bit more rain could arrive on Tuesday, mainly for the Brazos Valley.

Bayne Froney

25 Weather