Warm and Windy ahead of Tonight's Cold Front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for another windy and warm day ahead of our next cold front. South winds will be blowing around 20-30mph with gusts around 35mph. That will keep the Gulf air coming in leading to some small rain chances. Temperatures will once again climb into the low 70s. Though the moisture will be increasing, the high winds will still lead to an elevated fire danger so outdoor burning is highly discouraged.

Rain chances climb overnight as our next cold front works in from the west. Scattered showers will be possible mainly after sundown and into the morning before that front works in during the daybreak hours. The best dynamics with this system will pass well to our north and northeast, so the severe weather threat should be rather limited here. We could still hear a few rumbles of thunder as these showers and isolated storms roll through in the morning.

Behind the front, winds will blow out of the northwest around 25mph with higher gusts. That will usher in cooler and drier air during the day Thursday. Temperatures may climb into the low 60s by midday but will drop in the afternoon as cooler air works in. Afternoon temperatures will likely be in the 40s and 50s with winds making it feel colder. It will be a sharp contrast to what we will see today.

A widespread freeze is expected as winds relax Friday morning, lows will fall into the 20s. Friday will be sunny with highs in the 50s and winds will switch to the south warming us into the 60s for the weekend. We're back in the 70s early next week ahead of our next storm system which will bring some mid-week rain chances and also a colder end to the week with highs in the 40s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather