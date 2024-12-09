Warm and sunny for Monday ahead of another cold front

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s this afternoon under sunny skies. Another cold front is set to arrive overnight bringing a cooler mid-week forecast.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Unseasonably warm day today with highs in the upper 70s.

Cold front arrives overnight.

Watching small weekend rain chances.

Good morning! We're waking up to a humid start to the day, with typical chill as morning temperatures have fallen into the 40s. Southwest winds will really do heavy lifting, warming us into the upper 70s and even near the low 80s this afternoon. We should stay below the record of 82 that was set in 2019.

Overnight, another cold front is set to arrive dropping temperatures back into the 40s by morning. Expect highs to be in the mid 50s Tuesday with sunny skies. Wednesday morning may feature a light freeze as winds relax.

A storm system is set to arrive this weekend, but models have sped this up, which means rain chances will be rather low. A more robust system may arrive early next week, which should bring us better rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather