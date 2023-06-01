Warm and Seasonable To Kick Off June

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today marks the first day of Meteorological Summer in Central Texas, and it will definitely feel like it with highs getting up to seasonal normals for early June. We will climb into the upper 80s this afternoon, but humidity will make it feel like the mid 90s.

Things will remain rain-free going through the end of the week, but rain chances will return for the weekend as the upper-level flow loses organization over the Lone Star State. That will lead to more rain chances with scattered showers and storms possible both Saturday and Sunday. Moisture will be slow to clear out of the area through the week, so isolated to scattered rain chances will linger around.

There are some signs temperatures could really heat up mid June, stay tuned!

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather