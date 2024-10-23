Warm and quiet pattern continues!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon, challenging record highs. Warmer temperatures and quiet weather continue into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Record highs possible over the next few days.

Quiet and warm for the weekend.

Potential pattern shift next week could bring Halloween rain chances.

This morning will be a touch more humid as you walk out the door. Patchy fog will be possible in the Brazos Valley, but shouldn't be too much of an issue in Central Texas. As we bake the extra humidity later on this afternoon, our atmosphere will heat up more which should shoot our highs into the low 90s. If we surpass 89, we will break a record high from 2001.

Quiet and warm weather continues this week, with morning lows in the low to mid 60s. Low clouds and fog will be possible in the mornings, but will burn off to mainly sunny skies in the afternoon.

Next week, high pressure may relax enough that we can get a disturbance in here for the days surrounding Halloween. That may be enough to bring a cold front and rain chances. Models aren't completely on board with this yet, so we will only introduce small rain chances and a slight cool down for now. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather