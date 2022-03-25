Warm and quiet for the next few days

CENTRAL TEXAS — Though not as cool as last night, we should see lows drop to the upper-40s tonight. More sunshine is on the way for tomorrow, which could be our warmest day of the year so far. I'm forecasting a high of 86° in Waco. It could be slightly warmer than that to the west of I-35. Fire danger will once again be present in those areas tomorrow through part of next week.

This warm weather will continue into Tuesday, but rain and storms will be a possibility Tuesday night. The storms could continue into Wednesday morning. While some strong storms may occur, it doesn't look like it will offer much of a severe threat at this time. This will bring a brief cooldown into the 60s on Thursday, and we could bounce between the 60s and 70s to end the week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist