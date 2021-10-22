Warm and Muggy Weekend Ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a little bit of drier air to kick off this Friday thanks to a weak cold front Yesterday. Enjoy the dry air while it lasts, because this evening, humidity starts to roll back in and will be with us through the weekend and into next week.

Today will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with a light south breeze kicking up. We will see highs climb into the mid 80s and with moisture increasing into the evening, football games will likely be spent in the low 80s and into the 70s. Humidity will continue to increase into the weekend bringing warm and muggy air back in. Saturday and Sunday will both feature highs in the upper 80s with isolated showers or storms possible. Many will miss out though. With the humidity, it will likely feel closer to the low 90s in the heat of the day. If you have outdoor plans, be sure to stay hydrated.

Highs will stay in the upper 80s continuing into next week. Our next cold front is slated to arrive Wednesday and we originally thought some showers and storms along with a decent cool-down would accompany it. Models now show a faster system, which means it will be on the drier side and won't have as much cold air with it. As a result, it looks like we will only cool-down into the upper 70s behind it with mid 80s for Halloween weekend. Start thinking about costumes that you can stay cool in!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist