Warm and Muggy Wednesday, Storm Chances to End the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon with clouds slow to clear. Storm chances start Thursday and linger into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

South winds draw up Gulf moisture today leading to a muggy and warm Wednesday.

Storm chances start Thursday, but the bulk of severe storms move to our north.

IF an isolated storm can develop Thursday afternoon/evening - hail, high winds, isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Better storm chances arrive with our cold front Friday and shower chances linger through the weekend.

We're waking up this morning to cloudy and muggy conditions. Don't expect that to change quickly. Clouds will linger through the morning and slowly clear this afternoon. As the sun pops out, we'll see temperatures push close to 80 this afternoon. With a strong cap of warm air in place a mile up in the atmosphere, storms should not be in the picture today.

We'll see moisture increase again overnight that could bring a few showers by morning. These will be light. We'll wake up with some drizzle and maybe some light showers as well. With warm and muggy air in place again tomorrow, we will have plenty of fuel for strong to severe storms in the afternoon. A big question will be how cloudy we stay. A cap of warm air will be in place for most of the day, and unless we see ample sunshine, I don't see that breaking. *IF* a storm is able to break out Thursday afternoon, they would likely be supercell storms carrying the threat of large hali, damaging winds, and an isolated tornado. The best chances for this will lie north of us into the DFW area and North Texas, but as they first form, it's not out of the question that some of our northern counties could see a brief threat. Overall, I think Central Texas will dodge the bullet when it comes to severe weather.

Our best chance of storms will actually arrive with the cold front passing through on Friday. Expect showers and storms to develop along and behind it. Some of these may be strong, especially if we can slow the front down and get it to work with some daytime heating. Because of this, I think some areas east of I-35 may need to be monitored. That will come into better picture with new model data today.

Shower and storm chances linger into the weekend, but these will not be severe. We'll also see a cooler weekend with highs in the 60s!

Have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather