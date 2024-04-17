Warm and muggy Wednesday, storm chances return Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 80s this afternoon with Mostly cloudy skies. Expect showers and storms to return Thursday along an advancing cold front.

Warm and muggy conditions hang around again today under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front approaches Thursday bringing the potential for some strong to severe storms.

Widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday, some of which could produce heavy rain.

The weekend looks cooler, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Prepare for more humidity and mugginess yet again as we are waking up to temperatures in the 70s and dewpoints in similar conditions. That will make for another muggy day under mostly cloudy skies. The dry line will stay well to our west, so there won't be any lift for showers and storms. The only exception will be if an isolated one works into our southwestern counties after firing in the Concho Valley.

Tomorrow, a cold front approaches. This will squeeze the atmosphere shooting temperatures up close to 90 by the afternoon. Showers and storms will develop along the front, with the potential for some to be severe. The biggest threats will be high winds and hail.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the low 70s. While it looks to be quiet, some showers may pop up.

Our highest rain chances roll in Saturday as our cold front stalls out south of Waco Temple Killeen. A mid-level disturbance will work overhead providing enough lift to create widespread showers and storms. Some of these may produce heavy rain with multi-inch rainfall possible. Flooding may become an issue.

The coolest air works in by Sunday bringing highs in the 60s, then we warm back into the 80s next week!

