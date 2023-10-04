Warm and muggy Wednesday gives way to night-time storms

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another warm and muggy day across Central Texas. This time, however, there could be some showers and storms east of I-35. This activity will remain scattered into the afternoon, and should decrease after sunset. Highs will climb into the low 90s near the I-35 corridor, but could struggle to climb out of the 80s east of I-35.

Better storm chances set up later overnight as a cold front works through. While widespread severe weather is not expected, some showers and storms could feature gusty winds and heavy rain. There is a chance that one or two briefly approach severe limits to the north of Waco-Temple-Killeen. A quick inch of rainfall will be possible as this activity moves through, with the heaviest totals east of I-35. Activity should clear from north to south as we head through the day Thursday. Highs will struggle to clear the 70s.

Friday will be briefly warmer with highs in the mid 80s before a stronger cold front arrives late in the day into the evening. Behind that front, highs will fall into the low to mid 70s for Saturday with morning lows Sunday dipping into the low 50s! Finally a fall-like feel!

Have a great Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather