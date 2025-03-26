Warm and muggy Wednesday before rain chances increase

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s this afternoon with cloud cover increasing. An isolated shower or storm will be possible this afternoon with better rain chances Thursday and Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm muggy and breezy conditions hang around today with highs in the 80s.

Rain chances increase Thursday and Friday

Amounts look lower, but we should still get decent rain chances

Weekend looking mostly quiet.

Good morning! We're waking up to a warm and muggy start with lows in the 60s. Gulf moisture is working northward with south winds, and that will continue through the day today as breezes will run around 10-15mph. Highs will get into the mid 80s under cloudy skies, and an isolated storm will be possible.

Thursday and Friday are still looking like our best chances of rain. Amounts have come down as this system is expected to develop into a coastal low, keeping the majority of the moisture along the Coast. That should shut us off from the deepest moisture, which will keep rain totals at or below an inch for the most part. If the low can somehow wiggle north, we will see higher rain totals possible, but the chance of that is low. Temperatures will be cooler on Thursday in the 60s, with 70s expected Friday.

The weekend is looking warm and breezy with highs in the mid to upper 80s before a cold front comes in late Sunday. That could lead to an isolated storm late Sunday. Behind the front, we will see a cooler and quieter start to early next week!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather