Warm and Muggy Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another warm and muggy day across Central Texas as highs will once again climb into the 80s this afternoon. Any patchy fog should burn off by 9 or 10am, giving way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Warm and muggy conditions will hang into Thursday as well with highs still in the 80s.

Our next cold front arrives Friday and it's going to bring BIG changes as it moves through. The morning will start in the 60s, but temperatures will fall quickly behind the cold front. We'll also see some scattered showers behind the front. Some areas may even be in the 40s and 50s by afternoon. With the winds, it could feel even colder, with feel-like temperatures potentially in the 30s and 40s. Keep that in mind for any Friday night football games.

Cool air will hang around for the weekend with highs in the 50s and the 60s and lows potentially in the 30s! We'll see another disturbance bring a good chance of rain for early next week and a reinforcing shot of cooler air! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather