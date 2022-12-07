Warm & muggy weather continues Wednesday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Warm and muggy air continues to hang around Central Texas as we round out the work week. Expect highs to once again be in the upper 70s and lower 80s today with southerly winds. Overnight, cloud cover will build in again, and we could see a couple of showers by morning. Things should dry out by afternoon, though it will stay humid again with highs near 80°.

Expect the pattern to continue into the weekend, though a weak cold front will try to sag south into our area Friday and Saturday. That won't bring a cool-down, but will provide more lift for showers and even some rumbles of thunder.

Our next big storm system looks to arrive early next week. There is a chance there could be some strong storms somewhere in Texas or Oklahoma as it arrives Monday and Tuesday. It's too early to nail down the forecast right now, but it will bear watching. Behind it, temperatures will fall back down into the 50s, which is slightly below normal for this time of year with lows in the 30s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather