Warm and Muggy Tuesday with Rain Chances

CENTRAL TEXAS — Tuesday will be another day you'll want the umbrella around! We'll see the potential for a few showers and storms in the afternoon as highs climb into the mid 90s. With the humidity, it will feel like the upper 90s to near triple digits. While the severe weather threat will be low, some storms could produce heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Small rain chances linger into tomorrow with some spotty showers and storms once again possible in the afternoon.

Heading into the end of the week and the weekend, we will see drier air work in. Rain chances will dry up into next week with a weak cold front knocking highs down into the 80s to kick off next week. By the middle of next week, highs will work back into the mid 90s. Summer isn't over yet.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather