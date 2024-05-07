Warm and muggy Tuesday ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will get close to 90 today with an isolated shower or storm possible. A cold front is on the way for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy conditions continue today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

An isolated storm will be possible, but most stay dry.

A cold front will bring cooler temperatures for the weekend.

The pattern looks more active later on next week.

We're waking up to once again a very muggy morning across Central Texas. Expect a muggier day today with highs getting close to 90. An isolated storm will be possible this afternoon southwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but most will miss out.

A cold front gets closer tomorrow which will push us closer to 90. It may also spark a stray shower or storm across the area, but coverage remains low.

Our better rain chances set up Thursday as the front briefly stalls near us. That could lead to more scattered showers and storms, but it still doesn't look like anything widespread.

Cooler air will roll in for the weekend with highs in the 70s, morning lows may dip into the 50s. We'll see warmer temperatures and a more active pattern later on next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

