Warm and muggy to start Memorial Day weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with warm and muggy conditions making it feel like the triple digits. The first half of the weekend looks quiet, but storms could move in for Memorial Day.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the mid 90s today.

Quiet start to Memorial weekend.

Storm chances pick up Memorial day - but not a complete washout.

Storm chances linger next week.

Good morning! We had some storms move over our western counties last night bringing gusty winds and hail. Those died out before reaching Waco-Temple-Killeen, but brought some lightning, thunder, and light rain. West of I-35, this has led to a cooler start to the morning with temperatures in the 60s. The rest of the area is waking up to mid to upper 70s. Expect highs to reach the mid 90s this afternoon, but feel like triple digits thanks to the humidity.

Saturday will be very similar with highs in the mid 90s and humidity building. The weather should be quiet though. Sunday brings isolated showers.

Monday will bring the best storm chances, though high resolution models aren't seeing it yet, so timing will be up in the air for now. I expect multiple rounds of showers and storms. Don't cancel plans, but be sure to have alternate indoor ones.

A few storms will remain possible through the work week with highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather