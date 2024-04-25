Warm and muggy Thursday with storm chances increasing into the weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 80s this afternoon with muggy conditions hanging around. Storm chances begin Friday and take us through the weekend, with strong storms possible at times.

Warm and muggy conditions hang around

Storm timing will impact storm threats

Strong storms are still possible through the weekend.

We're seeing another warm and muggy day on tap in Central Texas as dewpoints have climbed into the mid to upper 60s. That will once again fuel a few showers for the first half of the day with lingering clouds through the afternoon. Some breaks in clouds may develop helping to warm temperatures into the mid 80s.

Our first chance of storms arrives Friday morning, dependent on the development of storms over West Texas tonight. If storms can maintain themselves, they could arrive in the morning. The timing of the storms in the morning means that the severe weather threat will be relatively low, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. Of course, if the storms do not maintain themselves, then the morning could be quiet.

If nothing moves in during the morning, our atmosphere may be unstable enough to produce a few storms in the afternoon, in particular east of I-35. If storms are able to get going, they will have the potential to turn severe, though the greatest risk of this should be to our north across North Texas. If storms move in during the morning hours, it could lead to a more stable atmosphere and quieter afternoon. Regardless, temperatures will once again warm into the 80s with breezy south winds.

Saturday will likely be quiet for the majority of the day, but our next chance of stronger storms will be developing over West Texas. Highs will climb into the mid 80s with southerly winds approaching 20-30mph.

Any storms that form over West Texas Saturday evening will have the chance to make a run at us Sunday morning. Once again, the timing should lead to a low severe weather threat. And once again, storms may pop on residual boundaries from any morning activity to our east during the afternoon. Basically a lot of this is just a wait and see. Be sure to have a way to get warnings should they come out, if you have weekend plans.

A few storms will still be possible next week, but these will be more isolated in nature. Next week looks warm and muggy with temperatures in the 80s.

