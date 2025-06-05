Warm and muggy returns for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 90s with increasing humidity thanks to a warm front passing over Central Texas. A hot and humid weekend is on the way!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Patchy fog this morning.

Warm and muggy air returns.

A spot shower possible today.

Summer-like weekend.

Good morning! We're waking up to the return of warm and muggy air across Central Texas as a warm front is lifting northward. That will lead to patchy fog in some spots this morning, and even the potential for a stray shower during the day today. Coverage won't be widespread, but have an umbrella just in case! South winds will continue to bring Gulf air in for today and tomorrow with high humidity making highs in the low 90s feel closer to the triple digits. Take heat precautions during the afternoon.

An upper-level ridge will build in for the first part of the weekend leading to highs in the mid 90s, and feel-like temperatures staying near 100. Heading into early next week, that ridge will break down allowing for daily rain chances to return. The pattern looks to get "stuck" a bit early next week which could lead to scattered showers and storms for the middle of the week, with the best chances being Tuesday and Wednesday. The potential is there for a few inches of rain in spots.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather