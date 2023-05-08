Warm & muggy Monday, more rain chances coming

CENTRAL TEXAS — We may have seen a slight break in the big rain chances this weekend, but more are on the way. Today will be that day of transition, where warm and muggy air will be plentiful, but with a lack of a nearby trigger, widespread storms aren't expected. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but with the humidity will feel closer to the upper 90s.

Bigger rain chances work in for the middle of the week as a disturbance slowly moves over our area. More scattered to widespread showers are likely tomorrow and Wednesday. Models have struggled with exact locations, but the overall setup tends to lead to scattered downpours. With the extra moisture, highs will dip down into the mid 80s.

Daily rain chances hang through the work week on into the weekend with highs in the mid 80s. There is still a lot of disagreement with the models, but rain totals could reach 4 inches in some spots!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather