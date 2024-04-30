Warm and muggy for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the mid 80s once again, with storm chances increasing for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy again today with highs in the mid 80s.

Storms fire to our northwest tonight, but likely stay up there.

Storm chances ramp up tomorrow, and especially overnight into Thursday.

Severe weather once again a threat, though not looking like a repeat of this past weekend.

We're waking up to another muggy start across Central Texas, but less fog is apparent thanks to winds that are slightly stronger than yesterday. Expect the south breezes to build in again today cresting around 15mph. We'll see morning clouds give way to afternoon pockets of sunshine again. Some storms may develop to the northwest of our area, and it's possible that these work into some of our northwestern counties. We will just keep a watchful eye this evening.

Better rain chances start to set up as a disturbance works into our area. A few storms could pop south of Waco in the afternoon, but the best chances will come overnight as storms build over West Texas and attempt to work in as a complex. Severe weather will once again be a possibility, but it doesn't look like a repeat of this past weekend. I think the highest threat may be wind.

A weak cold front will attempt to work in Friday, which could cool us off into the upper 70s. Storm chances and warmer air return for the weekend pushing highs into the 80s again. We could even see 90s later next week!

With the extra storm chances and rainfall around, we may see a flooding threat set up once again. We will have to monitor for that threat.

Have a good Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather