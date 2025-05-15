Warm and Muggy for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with humidity remaining high. Feel-like numbers could reach the mid to upper 90s under mainly cloudy skies.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and humid conditions remain today, but we avoid triple digits.

Clouds remain stubborn today.

Warm and muggy into the weekend.

Afternoon/evening storms possible Friday and Saturday.

Good morning! Clouds, in part, saved us from triple digits yesterday, and today they will again. Expect highs to be in the low to mid 90s across the area under mainly sunny skies. With the humidity, it could feel like the mid to upper 90s in the peak heat of the afternoon. Take heat precautions if you can.

The warm and muggy air hangs around into the weekend, but the dry line will have to be monitored in the afternoon both Friday and Saturday for isolated to scattered storms in the afternoon and evening. If anything forms, it will could turn severe with gusty winds and hail. Saturday looks to bring the best chance for this.

Isolated storm chances linger into early next week before a trough dips down across the center of the country. This could lead to highs in the 80s!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather