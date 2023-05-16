Warm And Muggy For The Rest Of The Week

25 WEATHER — It's feeling like May outside, and that will not go away anytime soon! It will be humid tonight with areas of fog developing in the morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday will be warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. It will be nice and steamy each afternoon as well.

Friday will be a day to watch. Most of the day will be quiet with highs in the upper 80s to near 90°. A cold front will approach from the north Friday evening. A line of showers and thunderstorms will likely develop along the front and push south into Central Texas. A few storms could be strong to severe early on with hail and wind. The severe threat will go down as the evening progresses with the loss of daytime heating. We should see everything exit by the weekend with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s to near 80° both Saturday and Sunday.