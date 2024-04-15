Warm and muggy for Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Storms will break out over West Texas, but shouldn't cause us many issues. Still an isolated shower or storm is possible today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy conditions hang around this week.

Some isolated storms are possible to our northwest today, but shouldn't bug Central Texas much.

Better rain chances and a cool-down arrive with a cold front this weekend.

We're waking up to quite a humid morning across Central Texas as a developing storm system to our north is drawing up warm Gulf air. That will eventually feed strong to severe storms across parts of the Plains this afternoon, but those should leave Central Texas alone. We have cap of warm air aloft that will suppress any severe storms from forming though a few non severe storms may get rumbling under the cap. It's a small chance, but we can't ignore that a few models are showing it. Otherwise expect a warm and muggy day with south breezes around 15-25mph and highs in the low 80s. The clouds will struggle to part, but a few pockets of sunshine may develop this afternoon.

Heading into tomorrow, expect a similar start though a boundary may work through during the morning hours which could pop some storms. This won't be widespread and most miss out. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s.

We'll keep the warm and muggy air in place through much of the work week, with better storm chances arriving starting Thursday as a cold front nears us. More widespread rain chances will be possible this weekend as that front works though, bringing a decent cool-down. We could see highs go down to the 70s and 60s! There is also the possibility for some decent rain amounts. Models are still sorting that out, but we will keep you posted!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather