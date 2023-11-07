Warm & muggy election day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Another warm and muggy day is upon us if you're heading out to the polls! There will be no issues weather-wise getting out and voting as sunny skies will be around. We'll start off rather damp with temperatures in the 60s, but we will warm quickly to the mid 80s with another muggy day. Expect less clouds out there today as high pressure has shifted a little further south, taking the high clouds with it.

Overnight, clouds will increase as low level moisture surges northward. Those clouds may linger a bit Wednesday, so expect partly cloudy skies as highs climb into the mid 80s again on Wednesday.

Changes arrive Thursday with a cold front. Our highs will occur during the morning hours in the upper 60s. Temperatures will fall through the day with afternoon temperatures likely in the upper 50s. Scattered showers will break out, and while I'm not expecting the same flooding rains we saw a couple weeks ago, we could still see some brief heavy rain in some of the activity. Rain could total more than an inch in some spots, especially east of I-35.

Some of the rain will linger into Friday morning, but I think things will dry out in time for Friday night football games. Expect clouds and cool weather to hang on through the weekend, with smaller rain chances taking over. It looks like things will clear out by mid week next week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather