Warm and Muggy again Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — After yesterday's rain, today will be much drier! Unfortunately, the beneficial rain also left a side affect - a lot of humidity! Expect a warm and muggy day for Thursday with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will make it feel more like the mid 90s.

Another warm day is the on the way Friday, but so is our next storm system. I think the majority of the day will be dry, but we will watch for storms to develop to our northwest and try to work in during the evening hours. Heavy rain and winds will be the main threat, there is a chance for severe weather, but the best chances will be over West Texas.

These storms are all part of a bigger storm system that will send waves of rain over the Lone Star state for Mother's Day weekend. Exact timing is hard to nail down this far out, but there is the potential that areas west of I-35 and into the Hill country could see upwards of 4 inches of rainfall over the next 7 days. This includes on Mother's Day as well, so you might want to make inside plans for mom!

With a lack of structure in the jet stream, moisture will get stuck over the Lone Star State leading to daily rain chances through next week!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather