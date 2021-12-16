Warm and Muggy Again Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare for another warm and muggy day in Central Texas as this humid air doesn't look to go anywhere any time soon. There is a weak cold front that will try to work south today into Central Texas, but will likely only slip through our far northwestern counties bringing a slight cool-down there. With the front nearby, there should be enough lift to squeeze out a few showers this afternoon. These should be on the light side, but some rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out. Highs will once again climb into the upper 70s.

Heading into the weekend, we'll stay warm and muggy Friday with a few showers possible. Friday night into Saturday brings changes as a strong cold front sweeps through the Lone Star State. A line of showers and storms will likely accompany this front early Saturday morning. While severe weather is not expected, some storms may be loud and gusty. Some lingering showers will be possible behind the front as temperatures fall into the 50s for most of the day on Saturday. Sunday, we could wake up with lows in the 30s, but more clouds will work in along with a few showers Sunday into Monday. It should stay cloudy and cool Sunday and Monday but highs will climb back into the 70s next week. A cold front does look to arrive for Christmas, but will be on the weaker side, so highs will remain above normal.

Josh Johns

25 Meteorologist