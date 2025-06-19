Warm and muggy again for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. Humidity will make it feel closer to the triple digits, and we will have less wind.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy conditions continue.

Less wind today.

Staying toasty into the weekend.

Small rain chances return next week.

Good morning! We're once again waking up to a warm and muggy start to the day. The wind is lighter compared to yesterday, but still out of the south which will reinforce the humidity. Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s, but with the humidity will feel closer to the triple digits. Expect a very similar day to yesterday, minus the wind.

Heading into the weekend, high pressure will build over us helping to clear the sky and limit shower chances. We'll see highs in the mid 90s for the weekend with wind increasing out of the south. Next week, that high moves east of us which will bring southeast winds, introducing more moisture which will keep temperatures a couple degrees lower. A few small storm chances will arrive as well with that.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather