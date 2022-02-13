Warm and Mild Sunday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Happy Sunday! We are starting off chilly but reaching the mid 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine, perfect weather to enjoy the Super Bowl this evening.

Valentine's Day will be just as LOVE-ly. Sunny conditions and warm conditions with highs in the upper 60s. We will continue with this warming trend, potentially reaching the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. We're watching the potential for thunderstorms Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. It may be one of those setups that produces a few strong storms as well, but a lot can change between now and then. Going into the end of next week, highs will slide into the 50s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Have a great day!

Bayne Froney

25 Weather