This weekend looks dry and less humid across the area. It will still be quite warm Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. Sunday, a weak cold front will slide through the area. We aren't expecting rain chances, but we could see highs just shy of 90° Sunday afternoon.

Next week look dry and hot for September. Highs will start off in the low 90s Monday, but we should be in the middle 90s for the rest of the week on into the next weekend.

Have a great weekend!