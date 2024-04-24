Warm and humid weather to continue

25 WEATHER — It will stay mostly cloudy, warm, and humid for the rest of this week on into the weekend. Tonight will bring areas of drizzle with lows in the upper 60s. Drizzle will continue into the morning hours Thursday, but it should just be mostly cloudy and breezy in the afternoon. Highs will only make it close to 80° since the clouds should remain thick for most of the day.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop Thursday evening to our west. A few of these storms will move east into Central Texas during the morning hours Friday. This is not a favorable time of day for severe weather, but a few strong to marginally severe storms could be possible. The big question is will there be more storms Friday afternoon? Right now it looks like a low chance of that happening. Highs under mostly cloudy skies will be in the low 80s.

Saturday, the main dynamics look to be north of Central Texas. This means that there is only a low chance we could see a few storms this far south in our area. Better chances will be in northwest Texas and Oklahoma. Highs should be a little warmer in the low to mid 80s.

Sunday, the tail end of a storm system will move across Central Texas during the day. This may lead to more scattered shower and storm potential. It's a bit too early to tell if severe weather will come with these storms. Right now it appears the best dynamics could be just north and east of our area. Stay tuned!