Warm And Humid Weather Returning

25 WEATHER — Warm and breezy weather can be expected for the rest of the week as clouds and moisture continue to work into the area. Tonight looks mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday should both be mostly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 80s. Southerly winds will be breezy at 15-25mph.

A series of storm systems will move across the southern plains Friday through Sunday. The best dynamics will probably be north of our area, but we may be close enough for scattered showers and storms, especially Friday and Sunday. If things pan out, some severe weather will be possible, but it will all depend on the strength of the cap each day. The models we depend upon this far out are not so good with forecasting the cap. Once we get our hi-res models in on this late Wednesday into Thursday, we will have a better understanding on how the atmosphere will be set up this weekend. Right now this is potential, so keep checking back. It will remain warm and breezy this weekend with south winds gusting over 25mph at times. Highs will remain in the low to mid 80s.