Warm And Humid Weather Expected

25 WEATHER — It looks like it will be another quiet night tonight. A few storms may approach our far western counties late this evening, but most models have any of this activity dying out as it gets into Central Texas. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s. More storms will develop out in west Texas during the afternoon hours. It appears these storms will have a better chance to roll across the area Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. There could be a few strong to severe storms with some hail and gusty winds, but the main threat may be heavy rain. 1-2 inches of rain is possible with locally higher totals.

Storms should pass east of the area as we make our way into Thursday afternoon. It will still be sticky out there with highs reaching close to 80°. Lower storm chances are possible Friday with highs in the low 80s.

The weekend may bring a few storms to the area. It looks like a weak cold front will now stall just north of the area. This will give north Texas the best chance of storms over the weekend if this holds. We will be warm and humid with highs in the low to mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday.