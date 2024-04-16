Warm and humid weather continues

25 WEATHER — It will stay warm and humid for the rest of the week. Lows tonight and Wednesday night will be around 70° with highs Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 80s. It will feel a bit warmer than the actual air temperature because of all the humidity. This could eventually lead to a few thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches Central Texas. There will be a cap to get through, so that could limit some storm potential. If we get storms going Thursday, then we may see a few strong storms with some hail and gusty winds. We will track this potential closely.

Friday looks a bit more on the quiet side, but we still could see a few isolated storms with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. As we move into the weekend, it appears rain and storm chances will be going up. Locally heavy rain will be possible Saturday into Saturday night. Any severe weather threat will be tied to where the front lies across the area. Right now it appears it might be on our southern fringes, so that would limit any severe weather potential. With the increased cloud cover and rain chances, highs will be much cooler. We should make it into the low 70s Saturday and only as high as the low to mid 60s Sunday.