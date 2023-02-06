Warm and Humid to Start the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — This week is going to look at lot different than last week. Right now, NO ice is expected through the next 10 days and we are also tracking a warm start to the work week.

Skies will be on the cloudier side today with south winds cranking around 15-25mph. That will keep the humidity around, so expect a muggy one with highs in the 70s.

We'll start the day muggy for Tuesday, with some drizzle, and that will increase into scattered showers by afternoon. Most of the activity should be light. That will increase behind a front that arrives later in the evening. Ahead of that front, highs will be in the 60s. Temperatures could drop into the 40s overnight with showers continuing to build. Some bursts of heavier rain could be possible.

Things clear out for the rest of the work week, with cooler air working in. Moisture will return for the weekend into next week bringing back rain chances in time for Valentine's day!

Have a good one!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather