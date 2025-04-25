Warm and humid this weekend

25 WEATHER — It's going to be warm and muggy as we head into the weekend. There could be a couple of isolated storms around through Saturday, but most of the rain should be north and west of Central Texas. Highs Saturday should make it into the mid 80s, but it will be warmer Sunday as temperatures rise into the upper 80s.

Next week will start off like the weekend ended, warm and humid. Highs Monday will make it into the upper 80s once again. It will be breezy with south winds gusting up to 30mph. Our next system arrives Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday. We may see scattered storm potential both days during the afternoon and evening hours. The ingredients for some severe weather will exist, so we will track that closely as we get into next week.

Have a great weekend!